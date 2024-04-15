Laxman Sivaramakrishnan has hit out at commentator Harsha Bhogle for his assessment of Chennai Super Kings' first innings total against Mumbai Indians in IPL 2024. Bhogle, a renowned voice in the commentary box, had taken to 'X' and wrote, "206 is a fine score, but on this surface, with a bit of dew coming in and not many bowling options, #CSK will think they needed another 20." CSK eventually did go on to win the match by 20 runs. While reacting to that post, Sivaramakrishnan slammed Bhogle and wrote, "Really wonder what your contribution is to Indian cricket." ‘Yes I Am Dark’ Ex-Cricketer and Commentator Laxman Sivaramakrishnan Responds to Troll After Facing Racist Abuse Online.

Laxman Sivaramakrishnan Criticises Harsha Bhogle

Really wonder what your contribution is to Indian cricket — Laxman Sivaramakrishnan (@LaxmanSivarama1) April 15, 2024

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)