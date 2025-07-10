The Home of Cricket shared a heartwarming post on social media where legendary cricketer Sachin Tendulkar unveiled his new Portrait at the iconic Lord's museum ahead of the third Test between India and England on July 10. The Home of Cricket wrote, "A very special morning unveiling the new Sachin Tendulkar portrait in the Lord’s museum. 🖼️🇮🇳." Sachin Tendulkar is one of the greatest batters ever to play this game. He is the leading run-getter in ODIs and Tests. In his 24-year-long international career, the master blaster broke and achieved several historic records. Tendulkar is the first person to hit 200 runs in ODIs. Is Sachin Tendulkar on Reddit? Check If Master Blaster Is On Forum-Based Social Media Platform or Not.

Sachin Tendulkar Unveils His Portrait at Lord's Museum

A very special morning unveiling the new Sachin Tendulkar portrait in the Lord’s museum. 🖼️🇮🇳 pic.twitter.com/OW3jLsqaFq — Lord's Cricket Ground (@HomeOfCricket) July 10, 2025

