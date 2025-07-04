Sachin Tendulkar is one of the few former cricketers, who despite not being an active coaching role, follows the game from up close and shares his observations on social media. From his times as a performing cricketer, Tendulkar has always had a very analytical mind, perceiving nuances of the game in depth and designing preparations accordingly. Even now, after 12 years of his retirement, Tendulkar has kept that part of his mind intact where he can see and explain technical anecdotes making it easier for the fans to read into the game and find the real reasons of an event. Sachin Tendulkar, James Anderson Unveil Anderson-Tendulkar Trophy Ahead of IND vs ENG 2025 Test Series (See Pics).

Tendulkar has been doing it on several social media platforms like X, Instagram. He encourages the young and senior Indian cricketers who do well during International cricket and IPL through his posts. At the same time, he also points out the technical facets of the game which is needed to keep the fans engaged and improve their observations. Fans are eager to know whether Sachin Tendulkar has a handle on Reddit as well so that they can follow him there and get the observations from him. Fans will get the entire information here.

What is Reddit?

Reddit is a social news aggregation, web content rating, and discussion website. It's essentially a collection of online communities, or "subreddits," where users can submit links, text posts, images, and videos. These submissions are then voted up or down by other users, with the most popular content rising to the top, often referred to as the "front page of the internet".

Is Sachin Tendulkar on Reddit?

Yes Sachin Tendulkar is on Reddit.

In June 29, social media platform Reddit announced Sachin Tendulkar as its brand ambassador. In the statement provided by the platform, they also revealed sports fans will now have exclusive opportunities to engage with Tendulkar in Reddit communities. They also announced that through his official Reddit profile, batting icon Tendulkar will share personal reflections, match insights, and exclusive content. Reddit has been taking steps to tap sports amid a 30% on-year rise in interest on this subject on its platform. Sachin Tendulkar on Reddit Explains The Reason Behind Yashasvi Jaiswal’s Dismissal During IND vs ENG 2nd Test 2025.

Tendulkar joined Reddit in the third week of June 2025. He shared a welcome post first up where he wrote 'Reddit, this is my debut. Hoping for a long innings here too.' Tendulkar went to start covering the India vs England Test series 2025 on his Reddit handle, shared insights on the game for the fans. He did it for the first Test match and is currently doing it for the second Test match as well. Fans will hope they get the association with Sachin Tendulkar for as long as possible on reddit to learn more about the game.

