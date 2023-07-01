Shaheen Shah Afridi continues his first over exploits for Nottinghamshire in the Vitality T20 Blast 2023 as he takes 4 wickets in his first six deliveries against Warwickshire. Shaheen started with five wides only to take two wickets in next two balls and then finish the over again with two consecutive wickets, conceding 7 runs and taking 4 wickets in that over.

Shaheen Afridi Takes Four Wickets in One Over

