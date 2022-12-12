In today's match at the Lanka Premier League 2022-23, Colombo Stars will take on Jaffna Kings. The match is set to start at 7.30 pm Indian Standard Time (IST) at the Pallekele International Cricket Stadium, Pallekele. Jaffna Kings are coming out of a big win in their last game while Colombo Stars have only one out of the first three and suffering with a weak bowling lineup. The broadcasting rights of the Lanka Premier League 2022 in India are with Sony Sports Network. So the match between Colombo Stars vs Jaffna Kings will be telecasted live on Sony Sports Ten 5. You can also watch the live streaming of this game on the app and website of Sony Liv. Lanka Premier League 2022 Schedule, Free PDF Download Online: Get LPL 2022 Fixtures, Time Table With Match Timings in IST and Venue Details

Colombo Stars vs Jaffna Kings LPL 2022 Live Streaming and Telecast Details:

