Colombo Strikers will square off against Dambulla Aura in the 8th match of Lanka Premier League 2023 on Saturday, August 5 at the Pallekele International Cricket Stadium. The match will get underway at 3:00 PM IST (Indian Standard Time). Colombo Strikers are entering the contest, having defeated B-Love Kandy. They would look to ride on the winning momentum and trump Dambulla. Star Sports is the official broadcast partner of the tournament in India and thus, the live telecast of this match will be available on Star Sports 3. Moroever, cricket fanatics in the country can also watch live streaming of this contest on the FanCode app and website. Matheesha Pathirana On Fire! Sri Lankan Fast Bowler Claims Three-Wicket Haul During Colombo Strikers vs B-Love Kandy LPL 2023 Match (Watch Video)

Colombo Strikers vs Dambulla Aura Live

Match day : We take on @ColomboStrikers today pic.twitter.com/VVVYJUIWmT — Dambulla Aura (@dambullaAura) August 5, 2023

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)