Mumbai Indians skipper Rohit Sharma won the toss and they will bowl first against Lucknow Super Giants on Sunday, April 24. While Mumbai will have an unchanged squad from their defeat to Chennai Super Kings, KL Rahul's Lucknow will have Mohsin Khan take the place of Avesh Khan in their playing XI.

Toss Report:

See Playing XI of both sides:

Lucknow Super Giants (Playing XI): Quinton de Kock(w), KL Rahul(c), Manish Pandey, Krunal Pandya, Deepak Hooda, Ayush Badoni, Marcus Stoinis, Jason Holder, Dushmantha Chameera, Ravi Bishnoi, Mohsin Khan

Mumbai Indians (Playing XI): Rohit Sharma(c), Ishan Kishan(w), Dewald Brevis, Suryakumar Yadav, Tilak Varma, Kieron Pollard, Hrithik Shokeen, Daniel Sams, Jaydev Unadkat, Riley Meredith, Jasprit Bumrah

