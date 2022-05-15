Rajasthan Royals have won the toss and have opted to bat first. RR have made two changes as James Neesham and Obed McCoy come in for Rassie van der Dussen and Kuldeep Sen. LSG have made one change as Ravi Bishnoi replaces Karan Sharma.

Lucknow Super Giants Playing XI: Quinton de Kock(w), KL Rahul(c), Deepak Hooda, Krunal Pandya, Ayush Badoni, Marcus Stoinis, Jason Holder, Mohsin Khan, Ravi Bishnoi, Dushmantha Chameera, Avesh Khan.

Rajasthan Royals Playing XI: Yashasvi Jaiswal, Jos Buttler, Sanju Samson(w/c), Devdutt Padikkal, James Neesham, Riyan Parag, Ravichandran Ashwin, Trent Boult, Prasidh Krishna, Yuzvendra Chahal, Obed McCoy.

🚨 Team News 🚨 1⃣ change for @LucknowIPL as Ravi Bishnoi is named in the team. 2⃣ changes for @rajasthanroyals as Jimmy Neesham and Obed McCoy are picked in the team. Follow the match 👉 https://t.co/9jNdVDnQqB #TATAIPL | #LSGvRR A look at the Playing XIs 🔽 pic.twitter.com/WYIb4Kgyrs — IndianPremierLeague (@IPL) May 15, 2022

