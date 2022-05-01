Lucknow Super Giants (195/3) registered their third consecutive win in IPL 2022 as they defeated Delhi Capitals (189/7) by 6 runs in match 45 at the Wankhede Stadium. With this win, LSG have climbed to second in the table and a step closer to playoff qualification.

What.A.Victory! Close finish by our Super Giants held their nerves to register their 7th win move up to 2 on the points table 😍💙 LSG 195/3 DC 189/7 Lucknow Super Giants won by 6 runs 💪💙#AbApniBaariHai #IPL2022 #LSGvDC pic.twitter.com/AfHvhMQM9U — Lucknow Super Giants (@LucknowIPL) May 1, 2022

