A big blow for Lucknow Super Giants during the ongoing IPL 2024 as David Willey, who was supposed to join the LSG squad in the second half of the competition, has pulled out. The Lucknow-based franchise has named veteran New Zealand bowler Matt Henry as his replacement. LSG lacked some experience in their bowling attack and Henry's presence will surely give them that extra value. Wholesome! Virat Kohli Gifts Rinku Singh His Bat After Kolkata Knight Riders Star Visits Royal Challengers Bengaluru Dressing Room to Meet Him Following RCB vs KKR IPL 2024 Match (Watch Video).

Lucknow Super Giants Name Matt Henry As Replacement for David Willey

🚨 NEWS 🚨 Lucknow Super Giants pick Matt Henry as a replacement for David Willey. Details🔽 #TATAIPL | @LucknowIPL — IndianPremierLeague (@IPL) March 30, 2024

