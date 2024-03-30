Virat Kohli played a top knock of 83 runs against Kolkata Knight Riders at M Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru on March 29, Friday. Yet it was nearly not enough to make his team win. Despite that Virat showed a great gesture as he gifted his bat to Rinku Singh who visited the RCB dressing room. In a video released By RCB, amidst Andy Flower's inspiring speech for the RCB players, this particular moment between Virat and Rinku stole the hearts of the fans and they made it viral on social media. Venkatesh Iyer Completes 1,000 Runs in Indian Premier League Career, Achieves Feat in RCB vs KKR IPL 2024 Match.

Virat Kohli Gifts Rinku Singh His Bat

“One of the great things about this game are, we are constantly challenged. And no matter how experienced or inexperienced we are, we always have to find solutions,” says Coach Andy after our tough night against KKR. Watch that and more from our dressing room chat. 📹… pic.twitter.com/MhT3rkmeSE — Royal Challengers Bengaluru (@RCBTweets) March 30, 2024

