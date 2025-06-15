In the seventh match of the Madhya Pradesh T20 League 2025, Bhopal Leopards are clashing with Bundelkhand Bulls. The Bhopal Leopards vs Bundelkhand Bulls Madhya Pradesh T20 League 2025 match is scheduled to be played at the Shrimant Madhavrao Scindia Cricket Stadium on Sunday, June 15. The Bhopal Leopards vs Bundelkhand Bulls Madhya Pradesh T20 League 2025 match is organized to be played from 7:30 PM IST (Indian Standard Time). Fans looking for live telecast viewing options for the Bhopal Leopards vs Bundelkhand Bulls Madhya Pradesh T20 League 2025 match can watch it on the Star Sports 1 and Star Sports Select 1 TV channels as Star Sports Network is the official broadcaster. Fans will also have live streaming viewing options for the Bhopal Leopards vs Bundelkhand Bulls Madhya Pradesh T20 League 2025 match on FanCode and JioHotstar app and website. TNPL 2025: Vijay Shankar, Tanwar Shine As Chepauk Super Gillies Beat Lyca Kovai Kings by Eight Wickets.

