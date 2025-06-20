The 17th match of the ongoing Madhya Pradesh League 2025 will see Bhopal Leopards facing Gwalior Cheetahs. The Bhopal Leopards vs Gwalior Cheetahs match will be hosted at the Shrimant Madhavrao Scindia Cricket Stadium, Gwalior, on Friday. The much-awaited clash will begin at 7:30 PM IST (Indian Standard Time). Star Sports Network is the official broadcast partner of Madhya Pradesh League 2025, and fans can watch the Bhopal Leopards vs Gwalior Cheetahs live telecast on Star Sports 1 and Star Sports Select 1 TV channels. Fans can also watch Madhya Pradesh League 2025 live streaming on the FanCode and JioHotstar apps and websites, but would need a match/tour pass and subscription, respectively. WOWWW! Surya Anand Picks Four Wickets in One Over Including Hat-Trick During Madurai Panthers vs Nellai Royal Kings TNPL 2025 (Watch Video).

Bhopal Leopards vs Gwalior Cheetahs Madhya Pradesh League 2025 Match

