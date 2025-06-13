Second-ranked Puneri Bappa will square off against fourth-placed Raigad Royals in match 14 of the ongoing Maharashtra Premier League 2025 on June 13. The Raigad Royals vs Puneri Bappa MPL 2025 match will start at 9:30 AM Indian Standard Time (IST) and will be played at the Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium in Pune. Star Sports is the broadcast partner of the Maharashtra Premier League 2025 in India. So, fans looking for live telecast viewing options for the Raigad Royals vs Puneri Bappa MPL 2025 match can watch the action on Star Sports 2 Hindi TV channel. Fans looking for live streaming viewing options for the Raigad Royals vs Puneri Bappa T20 match can find online action on the JioHotstar app and website. Maharashtra Premier League 2025 Full Schedule: Get Time Table With Date and Match Time In IST, Venue Details, Fixtures of MPL 2025 Cricket League.

Maharashtra Premier League 2025 Live Streaming

