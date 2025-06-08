In the seventh match of the ongoing Maharashtra Premier League 2025, Ratnagiri Jets will lock horns against the Satara Warriors on June 8. The Ratnagiri Jets vs Satara Warriors MPL 2025 match will be played from 7:00 PM IST (Indian Standard Time) on Sunday. The Ratnagiri Jets vs Satara Warriors Maharashtra Premier League 2025 match will be held at the Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium in Pune, just like all other matches of the competition. Star Sports is the broadcast partner of the Maharashtra Premier League 2025 in India. So, fans looking for live telecast viewing options for the Ratnagiri Jets vs Satara Warriors MPL 2025 match can watch it on Star Sports 2 Hindi TV channel. Fans looking for live streaming viewing options need to use the JioHotstar app and website. Maharashtra Premier League 2025 Full Schedule: Get Time Table With Date and Match Time In IST, Venue Details, Fixtures of MPL 2025 Cricket League.

Ratnagiri Jets vs Satara Warriors MPL 2025 Match

The wait ends today… for one! ⏳ Ratnagiri Jets ✈️ vs Satara Warriors ⚔️— battle for the first win at 7:00 PM! [Adani Maharashtra Premier League, Adani MPL 2025, Cricket]#ThisIsMahaCricket#AdaniMaharashtraPremierLeague #MPL #MPL2025 pic.twitter.com/3RkLCs2wtm — MPLT20Tournament (@mpltournament) June 8, 2025

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)