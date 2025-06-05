In the second match of the Maharashtra Premier League 2025, Satara Warriors are set to lock horns with Raigad Royals. The Satara Warriors vs Raigad Royals MPL 2025 match is scheduled to be played from 2:00 PM IST (Indian Standard Time) on Thursday, June 5. The Satara Warriors vs Raigad Royals Maharashtra Premier League 2025 match is to be played at the Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium in Pune, just like all other matches of the competition. Star Sports are the broadcast partner of the Maharashtra Premier League 2025 in India. So, fans looking for live telecast viewing options for the Satara Warriors vs Raigad Royals MPL 2025 match can watch it on Star Sports 2 Hindi TV channel. Fans looking for live streaming viewing options need to use the JioHotstar app and website. Maharashtra Premier League 2025 Full Schedule: Get Time Table With Date and Match Time In IST, Venue Details, Fixtures of MPL 2025 Cricket League.

Satara Warriors vs Raigad Royals MPL 2025

