The India women's national cricket team finally got their hands on the ICC Women's World Cup title after the Women in Blue defeated South Africa Women by 52 runs in the grand finale of the 2025 edition in Navi Mumbai. This is India Women's first ICC title. On November 3, the BCCI Women shared a special video on X. In the clip, it was all about India captain Harmanpreet Kaur and vice-captain Smriti Mandhana's raw emotion. The video quickly went viral on social media. 'Pure Emotions...' Check Raw Reactions As Team India Beat South Africa To Lift Historic ICC Women's World Cup 2025 Title in Navi Mumbai (Watch Video).

Harmanpreet Kaur and Smriti Mandhana's Reactions After Winning Women's World Cup 2025 Title

