England all-rounder Jamie Overton made his intentions clear when he attempted to mankad Finn Allen during the Adelaide Strikers vs Perth Scorchers BBL 2024-25 match. Allen was trying to gain some ground by setting off early but Overton stopped in his run up and knocked the bails off, although he didn't appeal for the dismissal and gave Allen a warning. Even then, things got heated up between them and the video went viral on social media. Andrew Tye Takes One-Handed Stunner to Dismiss Jake Weatherald During Adelaide Strikers vs Perth Scorchers BBL 2024-25 Match (Watch Video).

Mankad Warning! Jamie Overton Cautions Finn Allen

How about that 👀 We've nearly just had a mankad! This Jamie Overton and Finn Allen battle is spicy. #BBL14 pic.twitter.com/KPboRwjIMg — KFC Big Bash League (@BBL) December 31, 2024

