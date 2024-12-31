Stupendous and sensational are two common adjectives used for Big Bash League catches as some of the world's greatest fielders don the outfield during the BBL. One of those catches were taken by Andrew Tye during the Adelaide Strikers vs Perth Scorchers BBL 2024-25 match. Strikers batter Jake Weatherald wanted to go over the top and charged down to the bowler. He got enough connect and it seemed like will go over mid-off. But then Andrew Tye timed his jump perfectly to take a one-handed stunner and dismiss Weatherald. BGT 2024–25: Kerry O’Keeffe Raises Concerns About Australia Opener Sam Konstas’ Batting Technique, Says ‘Indian Bowlers Exposed Flaw in His Forward Defense’.

Andrew Tye Takes One-Handed Stunner to Dismiss Jake Weatherald

"ABSOLUTE STUNNER!" AJ Tye takes a ripper to dismiss Jake Weatherald. #BBL14 pic.twitter.com/3ctHXv6evJ — KFC Big Bash League (@BBL) December 31, 2024

