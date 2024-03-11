Legendary South African umpire Marais Erasmus bids adieu to international cricket and stood in his farewell match during the second NZ vs AUS Test match at Hagley Oval. Erasmus received a guard of honour at the start of the play on Day 1. Erasmus shook hands with Australian captain Pat Cummins and the players from both teams stood together and paid tribute to the veteran umpire. Marais Erasmus Set To Retire From International Cricket Umpiring After New Zealand vs Australia 2nd Test 2024.

Marais Erasmus Gets Guard of Honour From Australian and New Zealand Players

Players from both sides gave Erasmus a guard of honour ahead of play on day one #NZvAUS pic.twitter.com/U44nPKeQQT — cricket.com.au (@cricketcomau) March 7, 2024

