Marcus Stoinis won the Man of the Match award in the Punjab Kings vs Lucknow Super Giants match in IPL 2023 on Friday, April 29. The Australian all-rounder smashed 72 runs off just 40 balls in the first innings as Lucknow Super Giants ended up with the second-highest total in IPL history-257/5. With the ball, Stoinis took a wicket, that of the crucial one of Punjab Kings' captain Shikhar Dhawan. IPL 2023 Points Table Updated With Net Run Rate.

Marcus Stoinis Wins Man of the Match

Marcus Stoinis was adjudged Player of the Match for his match winning knock of 72 off 40 deliveries as @LucknowIPL win by 56 runs. Scorecard - https://t.co/6If1I4omN0 #TATAIPL #PBKSvLSG #IPL2023 pic.twitter.com/51ePFvOfr1 — IndianPremierLeague (@IPL) April 28, 2023

