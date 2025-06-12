Marnus Labuschagne took a superb diving catch to dismiss South African captain Temba Bavuma on Day 2 of the SA vs AUS ICC WTC 2025 final at the Lord's Cricket Ground on Thursday, June 12. This happened after a solid start by South Africa early on Day 2 when Temba Bavuma drove the delivery bowled by Pat Cummins uppishly towards the covers, but Marnus Labuschagne, fielding in that region, pulled off a sensational dive to grab the ball with both hands and complete the catch. Temba Bavuma looked good for his 3,6 but his innings was cut short by his counterpart. Pat Cummins eventually finished with a six-wicket haul (6/28) as Australia bowled out South Africa for 138. Pat Cummins Picks Up His 14th Five-Wicket Haul in Test Cricket, Achieves Feat During SA vs AUS ICC WTC 2025 Final at Lord's.

Watch Marnus Labuschagne's Catch to Dismiss Temba Bavuma:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by ICC (@icc)

