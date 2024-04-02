Mayank Yadav was at his best during the RCB vs LSG IPL 2024 match at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru as he clocked his fastest delivery and also of the season during the game. Mayank clocked 156.7 Kph and with it he became the bowler to clock the 155+ Kph mark for the most times. He crossed the mark thrice in two games while the second placed Umran Malik could do it twice after playing 26 games. Fastest Ball in IPL 2024: Mayank Yadav Clocks 156.7 KPH During RCB vs LSG Match, Breaks His Own Record of the Season.

Mayank Yadav Becomes the Bowler to Clock 155+ KPH Most Times in IPL History

Most 155+ kph balls in IPL history 3* - MAYANK YADAV so far (2 matches) 2 - Umran Malik (26 matches) 2 - Anrich Nortje (42 matches)pic.twitter.com/A7iE1cpbTB — Kausthub Gudipati (@kaustats) April 2, 2024

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)