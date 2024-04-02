Mayank Yadav has impressed cricketing audience straightaway with his pace since debuting in the LSG vs PBKS game. He became the fastest bowler in the season in that game and now he has bettered himself during RCB vs LSG IPL 2024 match at M Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru. One of his balls in his first spell clocked 156.7 Kph breaking his previous fastest of 155.8 Kph. Fans loved how he has progressed with his pace in just his second game of the season. Cleaned Up! Mayank Yadav Shatters Cameron Green's Stumps With Raw Pace During RCB vs LSG IPL 2024 (Watch Video).

Fastest Ball in IPL 2024

Mayank Yadav deserve a spot in T20 World Cup if he remains Fit. Proper Gun bowler. 156.7KMPH today Shoaib Akhtar record is not to far. pic.twitter.com/Clzjl8NdB4 — Satya Prakash (@Satya_Prakash08) April 2, 2024

