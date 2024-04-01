England Cricket and their white-ball captain Jos Buttler have created a video on April Fool's Day for the 2024 year. England Cricket captioned the video and wrote, "Official statement." Looking at the caption it gives a feel of some serious video but here's the twist, Buttler seems very concerned with people calling him with wrong names such as 'Josh' for 'Jos'. As the video progresses Buttler talks more about changing his name as all of the people around call him 'Josh' which comes out to be hilarious and netizens are left confused. IPL 2024: ‘Not Many in the World Who Can Do What Rishabh Pant Did’, Says Chennai Super Kings Coach Stephen Fleming.

April Fool

I Was About To Cry

I was abt to cry at one point https://t.co/QwhubP5mIA — Aina (@aina_is_bored) April 1, 2024

Good April Fool's day Prank

Good April Fool's day Prank https://t.co/bV21BFMvP1 — Vishesh Koul (@visheshkoul) April 1, 2024

I am still confused

I am still confused as he really changed his name or was it for a funny content! 🤔 — Bilal Rafiq Choudhry (@Bilalogy) April 1, 2024

What on earth is this

What on earth is this,thought he took some wild decision all of a sudden to give up. — 𝑱𝒂𝒂𝒏♡ (@barbie_gal5) April 1, 2024

Still confused!

Still confused ! could be Joseph too as in Ben for Benjamin Stokes 🧐 — Qasim. (@QasimRafiq_) April 1, 2024

Now should I call him Jos or Josh?

Now should I call him Jos or Josh? — Harshit Pareek (@tribalchief182) April 1, 2024

