The Indian Premier League 2023 auction is all set to take place on December 23 in Kochi, Kerala. Captained by Rohit Sharma, Mumbai Indians will participate in the IPL 2023 auction with INR 20.55 crores in the purse. The five-time IPL winning franchise have 9 slots to fill (6 domestic and 3 overseas). As per cricket experts, MI is likely to go for Rashid Khan, Sunil Narine or Adam Zampa for the upcoming season.

MI at IPL 2023 Auction

💥 batters ✅ The one & only SKY ✅ The 🔥 pace of @JofraArcher & @Jaspritbumrah93 ✅ Who'll join @miplatan this #TATAIPLAuction in their quest of becoming #TATAIPL champions again? Find out on Dec 23, 1 pm onwards

