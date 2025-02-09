MI Cape Town won the SA20 2025 title, beating Sunrisers Eastern Cape in the final by 76 runs to claim the honour at The Wanderers Stadium in Johannesburg on Saturday, February 9. The Rashid Khan-led side batted first and posted a formidable 181/8 with Connor Esterhuizen (39), Dewald Brevis (38) and Ryan Rickelton (33) making contributions. For Sunrisers Eastern Cape, Marco Jansen, Richard Gleeson and Liam Dawson took two wickets each while Craig Overton and Aiden Markram got one apiece. Chasing 182 to win, the reigning champions lost two quick wickets before Tony de Zorzi and Tom Abell showed some resistance. However, the MI Cape Town bowlers were superb with Kagiso Rabada (4/25) and Trent Boult (2/9) being the best. George Linde (2/20), Rashid Khan (1/19) and Corbin Bosch (1/27) were also amongst the wickets as Sunrisers Eastern Cape were restricted to 105. With this, MI Cape Town won the SA20 for the first time while preventing Sunrisers Eastern Cape from registering a hat-trick of title wins. SA20 Commissioner Graeme Smith Lauds Effect of Indian Premier League, Says 'IPL is Leader of Franchise Cricket and We Can Only Learn from Them'.

MI Cape Town Win SA20 2025

