The Indian Premier League 2025 schedule was announced on Sunday. The opening weekend will see some of the blockbuster matches to start the IPL season 18. Five-time champions Mumbai Indians (MI) will play their opening clash against arch-rivals Chennai Super Kings on March 23. Mumbai's second league stage match is against Gujarat Titans on March 29. Mumbai will lock horns against the defending champions Kolkata Knight Riders on March 31. Check below for the full schedule of five-time champions Mumbai Indians for IPL 2025. IPL 2025 Schedule Announced: KKR to Face RCB in Opening Match on March 22, Get Indian Premier League Season 18 Fixtures, Complete Time Table with Match Timings in IST and Venue Details.

Mumbai Indians Schedule for IPL 2025

