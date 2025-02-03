Michel Beven, member of Australia’s two ICC World Cup winning sides (1999, 2003) has been recently inducted in the Australia Cricket Hall of Fame class of 2025. Known for his ‘game finishing’ abilities, Michael Bevan was considered as best cricketer of his generation by many Bevan played in 232 ODI (One Day International) matches and scored 6912 runs and picked up 36 wickets as well. Sadly, he played in just 18 Test matches, extending his wait to be inducted in the Australia Cricket Hall of Fame. Michael Clarke and Christina Matthews are other two inductees in the Australia Cricket Hall of Fame class of 2025. Todd Greenberg To Take Over From Nick Hockley As Cricket Australia CEO.

Michael Bevan Inducted in Australia Cricket Hall of Fame

One of the best finishers the game has ever seen 🙌 Congratulations to former Australian player Michael Bevan on his induction to the Australian Cricket Hall of Fame. pic.twitter.com/4qnikEqw2N — Cricket Australia (@CricketAus) February 2, 2025

