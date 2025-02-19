In unfortunate news, former Mumbai cricketer, and stalwart Milind Rege passed away aged 76 due to cardiac arrest. Upon learning about the sad demise, former Mumbai player and legend Ravi Shastri took to social media platforms and mourned the passing away of the veteran cricketer, who was part of Mumbai's five-consecutive Ranji Trophy-winning run. Shastri in his post, called Rege a Mentor Par Excellence and remembered the champion player for his contribution to Mumbai and TATA cricket. Read Shastri's post below. Milind Rege Dies: Former Mumbai Captain Passes Away Aged 76 After Multiple Organ Failure.

Ravi Shastri Remembers Former Teammate

Really sad to hear about the demise of a dear friend Milind Rege. A true Champion in his contribution to Mumbai and Tata's cricket all-round. A Mentor Par Excellence. Heartfelt condolences to Raj and family. God bless his soul. pic.twitter.com/ZrB1fHAizg — Ravi Shastri (@RaviShastriOfc) February 19, 2025

