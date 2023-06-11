Former Mumbai Indians bowler Mitchell McClenaghan shut down a RCB fan who trolled him on a post for his birthday. The left-arm pacer was an integral part of the Mumbai Indians team, which won the IPL and the fan, who commented on his birthday post, wrote, "Fu*king MI Supporter now CSK have 5 CUPS tell me which is the best IPL TEAM??" McClenaghan then retorted with a response where he called MI and CSK as "the best of all time." 'She Said YES' Spectator Proposes Partner At the Oval During Day 4 of IND vs AUS WTC 2023 Final, Goes Viral (See Pic).

Here's What Mitchell McClenaghan Wrote

I think we both know that MI and CSK are the best of all time it’s a battle of giants that ebbs and flows - where is your beloved PFP team though? Thanks for making up the numbers CHAMP - Btw happy birthday to me 🤣 https://t.co/eqYXMN712K — Mitchell McClenaghan (@Mitch_Savage) June 11, 2023

