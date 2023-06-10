The stands of cricket grounds are witness to a lot of stories that unfold during the course of play. Such a story unfolds again in the stands of the Oval as India and Australia clash to claim the ultimate title of Test cricket. A spectator in the stands proposes his partner during the game with a ring and the couple share a kiss as he gets a 'Yes' as answer to his proposal. Fans loved the moment and made it viral immediately. India vs Australia Live Score Updates ICC WTC 2023 Final Day 4.

Spectator Proposes Partner At the Oval

A proposal at the Oval. And, it's a YES...!! pic.twitter.com/TXS3L9efV7 — Mufaddal Vohra (@mufaddal_vohra) June 10, 2023

Viral Proposal Moment During WTC 2023 Final

Ricky Ponting (on the proposal) said, "people will do anything to come on the television". pic.twitter.com/ryAQ42zXYs — Mufaddal Vohra (@mufaddal_vohra) June 10, 2023

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)