Australia have registered a dominating ten-wicket victory against India in the 2nd ODI at DR YS Rajasekhara Reddy ACA-VDCA Cricket Stadium, Visakhapatnam. After being asked to bat first, India were bundled out for 117. Mitchell Starc took a five-wicket haul and was the best bowler for the visitors. Meanwhile, Sean Abbott picked up two. In reply, Australia managed to chase this target within 11 overs without losing any wickets. Openers Mitchell Marsh 66*(36) and Travis Head 51*(30) scored half-centuries. With this victory, Australia have now levelled the series 1-1.

Australia Beat India by 10 Wickets

WHAT. A. PERFORMANCE 👊 Australia level the ODI series after a comfortable victory in Visakhapatnam! #INDvAUS | 📝 Scorecard: https://t.co/5ISBBNMhiZ pic.twitter.com/WXwrt4FXzl — ICC (@ICC) March 19, 2023

