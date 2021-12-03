India's star cricketer Mithali Raj turned 39 today! As the woman captain celebrates her birthday on December 3, Friday, cricket fraternity came forward to wish her a happy birthday. BCCI and ICC took to social media to highlight Mithali's achievements on her special day. Her teammate Jhulan Goswami also granted best wishes to the legend cricketer. Even IPL franchises like Mumbai Indians and Kolkata Knight Riders extended warm greetings to Mithali Raj.

BCCI

321 international matches 👍 10,454 international runs 🙌 Leading run-getter in WODIs 🔝 Here's wishing the legendary @M_Raj03 - #TeamIndia's WODI and WTest Captain - a very happy birthday. 🎂 👏 pic.twitter.com/wYIWKCtTga — BCCI Women (@BCCIWomen) December 3, 2021

ICC

Most runs in women's ODIs 🥇 Youngest player ever to score a women's Test match double century 😲 Second-fastest woman to 2000 T20I runs 💪 Happy birthday, Mithali Raj! 🎂 pic.twitter.com/ytlPXa8rtK — ICC (@ICC) December 3, 2021

Jhulan Goswami

Wishing you a fantastic birthday 🎉 Mithali! I hope this the beginning of the best year ever for you. Have a great 🎈 day! ⁦@M_Raj03⁩ pic.twitter.com/1yjKMzSkUI — Jhulan Goswami (@JhulanG10) December 3, 2021

Mumbai Indians

To the 𝐂𝐇𝐀𝐌𝐏𝐈𝐎𝐍 with the most runs in women's ODIs & to the 𝐋𝐄𝐆𝐄𝐍𝐃 who inspires many to pick up the sport...🙌🇮🇳 We wish Mithali Raj a very happy birthday! 🥳🎉#OneFamily #MumbaiIndians @ICC @M_Raj03 pic.twitter.com/cYQ47ewn98 — Mumbai Indians (@mipaltan) December 3, 2021

Kolkata Knight Riders

