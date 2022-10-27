Pakistan lost to Zimbabwe by one run in the ICC T20 World Cup 2022 Super 12 match at Perth. The defeat has put Pakistan's chances for semis qualification in a massive danger. Meanwhile, out of favour fast bowler Mohammad Amir took to Twitter and criticised PCB chairman Ramiz Raja and chief selector Mohammad Wasim. Amir wrote, "from day one I said poor selection ub is cheez ki responsibility kon le ga I think it's time to get rid of so called chairman jo pcb ka khuda bana hwa hai and so called chief selector." Is Pakistan Out of T20 World Cup 2022? Can PAK Still Qualify for Semi Final After Loss Against Zimbabwe?.

Mohammad Amir Reacts

from day one I said poor selection ub is cheez ki responsibility kon le ga I think it's time to get rid of so called chairman jo pcb ka khuda bana hwa hai and so called chief selector. — Mohammad Amir (@iamamirofficial) October 27, 2022

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)