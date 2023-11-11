Mohammad Rizwan went down on the ground with cramps after he was cleaned bowled by Moeen Ali during the England vs Pakistan match in the ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 on November 11. The Pakistan wicketkeeper-batsman came down the track and attempted a big shot off the spinner's bowling but missed it completely with the ball going on to crash into the stumps. Immediately after that, he went down to the ground with cramps and had to receive treatment before making his way to the pavilion. Rizwan had suffered cramps while batting earlier in the tournament as well. 'Sometimes It's Cramp, Sometimes It's Like Acting' Mohammad Rizwan's Cheeky Reply In Post Match Interview Of PAK vs SL ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 Clash Goes Viral!

