Mohammad Rizwan played a brilliant 71-run knock and received strong support from the other batters as Pakistan beat India by five wickets in a thrilling Super 4 match in Asia Cup 2022. Chasing 182 to win, the keeper-batter continued his good form and with Mohammad Nawaz's (42 off 20 balls) and Asif Ali's 16 off 8 coming in handy. It was a poor night for India's bowlers as they failed to put the brakes on this run-chase.

Pakistan Beat India:

WHAT A WIN 🤩 Pakistan defeat India by 5️⃣ wickets with just one ball to spare! 🎊💪#AsiaCup2022 | #INDvPAK pic.twitter.com/cvNOwHmHrD — Pakistan Cricket (@TheRealPCB) September 4, 2022

