Mohammed Siraj performed Cristiano Ronaldo's trademark 'SIUUU' celebration after dismissing Chris Woakes during the IND vs ENG 4th Test 2025 in Manchester on July 25. This happened on Day 3 of the IND vs ENG 4th Test 2025 when the pacer castled Chris Woakes with the ball hitting the toe-end of the latter's bat before hitting the stumps. After castling Chris Woakes, Mohammed Siraj hit the celebration of the Portugal National Football Team star, coincidentally in the city where he made a name for himself while playing for Manchester United. Mohammed Siraj got one wicket on a day when England gained total control of the IND vs ENG 4th Test 2025. Joe Root’s Brilliant 150 Runs and Ben Stokes’ Unbeaten 77 Put England in Commanding Position After Stumps on Day 3 of IND vs ENG 4th Test 2025.

Mohammed Siraj Performs Cristiano Ronaldo's 'SIUUU' Celebration

#MohammedSiraj with the breakthrough!#ChrisWoakes is gone and the trademark celebration is out again! 🔥#ENGvIND 👉 4th TEST, DAY 3 | LIVE NOW on JioHotstar 👉 https://t.co/l55AM1kN1p pic.twitter.com/gB0ZTkhnqC — Star Sports (@StarSportsIndia) July 25, 2025

