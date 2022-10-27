Mohammad Wasim who was included in the Pakistan playing XI took 4/24 as Zimbabwe were restricted to 130/8 in their quota of 20 overs. Zimbabwe got off to a good start but lost wickets in a heap in the middle. Apart from Wasim, Shadab Khan impressed as well and picked three wickets.

Zimbabwe 130/8 in 20 Overs

