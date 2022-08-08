Mohammed Azharuddin did not mince any words as he blasted the Indian women's team after they lost to Australia in the gold medal match at Commonwealth Games 2022 on Sunday. Chasing 162 to win, India lost the game by nine runs despite being in a winning position. Taking to Twitter, the former Indian captain lashed out at the team's poor batting and said that they gave away the game to Australia. However, his reaction to the match has provoked mixed reactions from the netizens, some of who criticised him. There were others who supported his claim.

Azhar's Tweet:

Rubbish batting by the Indian team. No common sense. Gave away a winning game on a platter. #INDvsAUS #WomensCricket #CWG22 — Mohammed Azharuddin (@azharflicks) August 7, 2022

Azhar's Reaction did not go down well with these fans:

Support ke naam pe zero aur criticism ke naam pe hero, ye hai duniya ka dastur Btw gave away a winning game, wasn’t this a theme in the 90s .. just wondering 🤔 — Adi (@aaditea__) August 7, 2022

Excuse me sir, but how many world cup finals, okay semifinals, okay ANY knockout games did your team win against the Aussies in your day? And for your information, this team has WON a silver medal at the CWG! Show them some freaking respect, if you're capable of that, of course! — Siddharth Dixit (@sid_dixit_25) August 7, 2022

While others came out in his support:

Sometimes criticism is good They played well but u cant rely on two or three players .....whenever i think about there batters there are only shefali verma harmanpreet and smriti mandhana if these women perform then its good if not then team always collapse.... — Alok (Sidheart❤️) (@Alokjain_1) August 8, 2022

Aree madam yeah support sympathy bht hogaya results chaiye abb team selection hi sahi nhi where is Richa gosh and why players like yastika Bhatia, Deepti sharma, and Taniya Bhatia selected in t20i jagah nhi banti unki — ANURAG (@AnuragAssh01) August 7, 2022

Any emotions that overflow are not because of lacking respect only because of the love on team India. It is indeed an easy win match. With two run outs and ball a run situation, we can't give match just like that and Azhar point is right. — raghuram (@ramtheultimate) August 8, 2022

