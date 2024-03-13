Mohammed Shami got ruled out of the upcoming IPL 2024 and ICC T20 World Cup 2024 due to suffering an ankle injury. Shami underwent an Achilles surgery and is currently in his way to recovery. Meanwhile, Shami provided an update on his recovery process as 15 days have passed since his surgery and he shared pictures from hospital bed revealing that his stitches have been removed. A god news for the fans as Shami is set to start his rehab soon. Mohammed Shami Shares Picture From Hospital Bed After Successful Surgery, Indian Cricketer Provides Health Update.

Mohammed Shami Provides Update On Recovery Progress

Hello everyone! I wanted to provide an update on my recovery progress. It has been 15 days since my surgery, and I recently had my stitches removed. I am thankful for the advancements I have achieved and looking forward to the next stage of my healing journey. 🙌 pic.twitter.com/wiuY4ul3pT — 𝕸𝖔𝖍𝖆𝖒𝖒𝖆𝖉 𝖘𝖍𝖆𝖒𝖎 (@MdShami11) March 13, 2024

