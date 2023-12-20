Mohammed Shami's name was included in the nominations of candidates who will be receiving the award for their performances in 2023 after his incredible show at the ICC Cricket World Cup 2023. Now he is all set to be awarded with the prestigious honour by the President of India on January 9, 2024. It will definitely be a memorable moment for the Team India fast bowler. IPL 2024 Auction Highlights: Mitchell Starc Becomes IPL's Most Expensive Player Ever, Pat Cummins First To Breach Rs 20 Crore Mark.

Mohammed Shami Set to Receive Prestigious Arjuna Award

⚡ 𝗕𝗿𝗲𝗮𝗸𝗶𝗻𝗴 𝗻𝗲𝘄𝘀 ⚡ Shami writes his own script: to receive the Arjuna Award on January 09th, 2024🏆#AavaDe pic.twitter.com/km4AuWlETc — Gujarat Titans (@gujarat_titans) December 20, 2023

