When India and Australia are facing each other at the World stage, it is expected that things will be heated up. It does early in the Day of the World Test Championship final at the Oval as Mohammed Siraj and Steve Smith have a few words exchanged when the batter pulled out when the bowler was in his delivery stride. India vs Australia Live Score Updates ICC WTC 2023 Final Day 2.

Mohammed Siraj Gets Into Heated Exchange With Steve Smith

Few words exchanged between Mohammad Siraj and Steven Smith. pic.twitter.com/4shxzCIRWV — Mufaddal Vohra (@mufaddal_vohra) June 8, 2023

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)