Gujarat Titans (GT) ace speedster Mohammed Siraj dismissed Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) Travis Head for a low score during the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025 match at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium in Hyderabad on Saturday. The wicket incident happened during the last ball of the first over. Siraj bowled a length delivery on middle and leg to Travis Head. The dangerous batter flicked it straight towards the mid-wicket region to Sai Sudharsan, where the fielder took a fine catch. Head departed after scoring eight runs off five deliveries, including two fours. Mohammed Siraj Completes 100 Wickets in Indian Premier League, Achieves Feat During SRH vs GT IPL 2025 Match.

Mohammed Siraj Strikes!

Hyderabad + New ball = Miyan Magic!#MohammedSiraj rocks #SRH early with the big wicket of #TravisHead in the opening over! 👊🏻 Watch LIVE action ➡ https://t.co/meyJbjwpV0#IPLonJioStar 👉 SRH 🆚 GT | LIVE NOW on Star Sports 1, Star Sports 1 Hindi, Star Sports 2, Star Sports 2… pic.twitter.com/Vokiul9meR — Star Sports (@StarSportsIndia) April 6, 2025

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)