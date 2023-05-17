MS Dhoni was found among some top personalities to be violating advertising rules. According to the Advertising Standards Council of India (ASCI), the self-regulatory body for advertisement, there has been a rise in the number of complaints against celebrities with many of them not being able to show proof of due diligence. Dhoni, with 10 counts of non-compliance, was found to be top of the list of celebrities who have appeared in ads but not followed due diligence, with YouTuber Bhuvam Bam following him in second. A part of the report stated, "In spite of the Consumer Protection Act now legally requiring celebrities to do their due diligence when they appear in ads, in 97 percent of cases processed by ASCI featuring celebrities, they failed to provide any evidence of due diligence." Lucknow Crowd Teases Naveen-ul-Haq With 'Kohli, Kohli' Chants During LSG vs MI IPL 2023 Match, Video Goes Viral.

Read the Report Here

Our Annual Complaints Report 2022-23 is out now! The #report findings are based on a large base of 7928 ads which were scrutinised by #ASCI - a 2x increase over past 2 years. Rread the interesting insights & full report - https://t.co/YGkW96mshC#Advertising #Marketing #Digital pic.twitter.com/7BNjqI63F8 — ASCI (@ascionline) May 17, 2023

