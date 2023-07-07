It is MS Dhoni's birthday and wishes and tributes have poured in from all corners for the former India captain, who is undoubtedly one of the greatest ever to have played the game of cricket. Sand artist Sudarsan Pattnaik too, came up with a tribute but a unique one with his artwork for the CSK captain. In a picture shared on social media, Pattnaik showcased his sand art for Dhoni, which featured a bat with the writing, 'Happy Birthday MS Dhoni'. The legendary cricketer's face was also sculpted out on the sand and put on the bat. The picture of Sudarsan Pattnaik's artwork for MS Dhoni on his 42nd birthday has gone viral. MS Dhoni Birthday Special: Revisiting the Legendary Ex-India Captain's Top Five Knocks in International Cricket.

See Pic of MS Dhoni's Sand Art Here

