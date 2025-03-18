Legendary wicketkeeper-batter MS Dhoni is looking in great touch ahead of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025 edition. The former Chennai Super Kings (CSK) captain pulled out his vintage "helicopter shot" against right-arm speedster Matheesha Pathirana during CSK's practice session at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai on Tuesday. Batting against Pathirana, the legendary batter hammered one of the latter's miscued yorkers for a six. Dhoni's vintage helicopter shot made the ball fly over the bowler's head and the boundary line. Chennai Super Kings will play their IPL 2025 opener against arch-rivals Mumbai Indians in Chennai on March 23. IPL 2025: From MS Dhoni to Ruturaj Gaikwad, Top Five Chennai Super Kings Players To Watch Out for; Check Full List.

MS Dhoni Plays Helicopter Shot Against Matheesha Pathirana

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)