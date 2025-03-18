Mumbai, March 18: CSK, who could not qualify for playoffs in last IPL season on basis of a poor net-run-rate, will kickstart their campaign on March 23 against Mumbai Indians (MI). Let us look at five players to watch out for in 2025 season from the Men in Yellow. MS Dhoni Causally Hits Six During CSK's Training Session At Chepauk Ahead of IPL 2025 (Watch Video).

1. MS Dhoni

MS Dhoni (Image: @Irfan_irru_17/X)

The biggest star of the franchise. The spotlight and eyeballs follow Dhoni wherever he is. Having taken up a new role of a finisher, his entry to the ground, even for a delivery or two is so anticipated and cheered by fans that sometimes a dismissed batter becomes a victim of his dismissal being cheered by his own fans. Since his international retirement in 2020, Dhoni has only appeared in the IPL. In 2024, he scored 161 runs at a strike rate of 220 and an average of 53.66.

2. Ravichandran Ashwin

Ravichandran Ashwin (Photo Credits: Farid Khan/X)

This season will mark Ashwin's homecoming to CSK after a decade, having last played for the team in 2015. Having taken 180 scalps in 212 matches, will Ashwin show magic at a familiar Chepauk under Dhoni and Ruturaj Gaikwad and make it to the 200-wicket club?

3. Rachin Ravindra

Rachin Ravindra (Photo Credit: Twitter/@mufaddal_vohra)

This Kiwi all-rounder is living up to his 'generational talent' tag with two centuries in NZ's CT 2025 campaign and a fine all-format run that kickstarted after the 2023 WC at India. Having made 222 runs in 10 innings with a fifty last season, striking at over 160, will CSK's Rs 4 crore buy dominate the IPL too?

4. Andre Siddarth

Andre Siddarth. (Photo credits: X/@crazy4cricket43)

The 18-year-old was one of the brightest success stories of this Ranji Trophy, having made 612 runs for Tamil Nadu in 12 innings, averaging 68.00, with a century and five fifties. Will the youngster make his mark in T20 cricket? MS Dhoni Spotted Guiding CSK Youngsters Ahead of IPL 2025, 'Thala' Shares Tips With Deepak Hooda, Khaleel Ahmed, Gurjapneet Singh and Others (Watch Video).

5. Ruturaj Gaikwad

Ruturaj Gaikwad (Photo Credits: @HustlerCSK/X)

How Gaikwad copes with captaincy burden after not qualifying for playoffs last season will be interesting and so will be his equation with Dhoni. Dhoni being around has not affected Ruturaj's batting a bit, as he scored 583 runs in 14 matches at an average of 53.00 and a strike rate of 141.16, with a century and four fifties. His best score was 108*. He ended as the second-highest run-getter in the tournament.