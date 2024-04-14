MS Dhoni continues to add milestones to what has been a glorious career as he crossed the 5000-run mark for Chennai Super Kings. The aggressive wicket-keeper batter achieved this feat during the MI vs CSK IPL 2024 match at the Wankhede Stadium on April 14. The 42-year-old smashed three sixes off as many deliveries in an exhilarating display of power-hitting in the match. Dhoni has become the second player to get to the mark for CSK after Suresh Raina. MS Dhoni Hits Three Sixes in Three Balls After Walking Out To Massive Roar at the Wankhede Stadium During MI vs CSK IPL 2024 Match, Videos Go Viral.

MS Dhoni Completes 5000 Runs for CSK

