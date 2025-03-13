MS Dhoni and Gautam Gambhir reunited at Rishabh Pant's sister's wedding. The former CSK (Chennai Super Kings) captain had flown to Dehradun from Chennai to attend the event while Gautam Gambhir had returned to India following the ICC Champions Trophy 2025 title triumph and had gone to Uttarakhand earlier on March 13. In exclusive pictures from the event shared by photojournalist Pallav Paliwal, former teammates were spotted posing for a picture together alongside Rishabh Pant and his family members. Both MS Dhoni and Gautam Gambhir were seen wearing black T-shirts, with the former donning one with a 'Morse Code', something that had stirred speculations about his IPL future earlier. MS Dhoni Sings 'Tu Jaane Na' With Wife Sakshi at Rishabh Pant's Sister's Wedding, Video Goes Viral.

MS Dhoni, Gautam Gambhir Pose Together at Rishabh Pant's Sister's Wedding

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Pallav Paliwal (@pallav_paliwal)

